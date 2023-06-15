PIE AND DRY: Wangaratta's appeal to regain 2022 premiership dismissed

Wangaratta's appeal to regain the 2022 premiership has been dismissed.
The Border Mail understands the O and M board was informed of the decision on Thursday afternoon.
It means the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League will officially have no senior football premier for the season.
Wangaratta pipped Yarrawonga by three points in the grand final.
However, the O and M board stripped the Pies of the flag after they broke the salary cap.
