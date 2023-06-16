Farming is a tough job that's being made even tougher

Farmers face a raft of day to day pressures caused by a plethora of factors, however the predications by climate zealots and the actions of animal liberationists surely must be in the mix of pressure points.
Agriculture is the beating heart of our food supplies, but it is being attacked on all fronts.
The emissions from farm animals will choke the world and enable the sun to fry eggs at will, we are told.
I thought it was an Irish joke that the Emerald Isle was planning to slaughter 200,000 cattle to reach some mythical carbon emission figure.
Pulling cars off the road or taking aeroplanes out of the sky could be a solution, but no, belt the farmer.
Elsewhere in the European Union, Dutch farmers have made considerable inroads into idiotic government legislation.
They have gained a sizable parliamentary representation and even recently set fire to a supermarket selling meatless protein.
And across the ditch the New Zealand government, at the behest of leftist and greenies, is planning to tax the emissions from cattle and their ilk.
In the United Kingdom, also under way is a scheme to retire farms into the rewilding of productive farmland. That is sure to go well if the experience in Australia is a guide, resulting in burgeoning number of feral pests and noxious weeds.
On top of all this is that farmers and processing plants are being invaded by arguably delusional activists whose end game is to halt the consumption of meat.
Of course, farmers are fed this rubbish daily by a reactionary bureaucracy and compliant, unbalanced media.
The federal government has called for community input on into standards surrounding the emission from vehicles, and it should come as no surprise the issue is manna to the Australian Conservation Foundation.
It contends that it is critical that voices be heard to make the standards strong enough to clean up dangerous vehicle pollution.
You would not have to be Einstein to know where this is all going. Electrification, in the guise of low emission vehicles.
Certainly, the emissions from vehicles cause deleterious pollution in built up areas.
The Australian Conservation Foundation wants the standards come into effect as soon as possible, which would be mid-2024, so that we reduce transport emissions from light vehicles.
Be tough on pollution it says:
"Require all new cars sold in Australia to have zero emissions from 2035, which is in line with limiting global heating to a 1.5-degree rise."
"Ensure that by 2035 all new cars sold in Australia have zero emissions, creating a second-hand market for low-emissions vehicles sooner and be mandatory and rigorous.
"Legislate the standards, make them mandatory for all manufacturers, and don't allow accounting tricks like super credits, offsets etc. that stop the genuine reduction of CO2 emissions."
Well that has stuffed up carbon credit schemes that are hawked to the rural community and promoted by carpet baggers.
And given that all vehicles are manufactured off shore, that emission problem is not ours as long as we can dig up iron ore and coal.
To think it is that simple, however there just may be fairies at the bottom of the garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.