Police caught 26 people drink or drug driving in the Wodonga and Wangaratta regions during a long weekend road operation.
Statistics show there were 169 offences detected in the Wangaratta region during Operation Regal and 101 offences in the Wodonga region.
A Lavington man, 28, was caught speeding at 153km/h on the Hume Highway at Glenrowan on Friday and had his vehicle impounded at a cost of $1625.
The man will face Wangaratta court at a later date.
"Victoria Police will continue to target motorists for drink and drug driving regardless of whether it is during a state-wide traffic operation," Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said.
Meanwhile police in Southern NSW caught 47 people drink-driving and 1,126 drivers speeding during their long weekend operation.
