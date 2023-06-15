The Border Mail
Driver caught at 153km/h on Hume Highway, 26 drink or drug drivers nabbed

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:42pm
Police conducting breath tests in Rutherglen on Monday.
Police caught 26 people drink or drug driving in the Wodonga and Wangaratta regions during a long weekend road operation.

