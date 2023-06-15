Falls Creek and Mount Hotham will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday June 16, with a deluge of snow over the past week.
"We have heaps more on the way with up to 45 centimetres due to hit from Sunday (June 18)," said Richard Phillips, of Falls Creek Ski Lifts.
Halley's Comet Quad Chair, Towers Quad Chair and Mouse Trap Carpet will be running giving skiers and boarders access to Main Street, Highway 83, Lower Nastar and Mouse Trap runs.
First-time skiiers and boarders can get lessons from Friday, with all other lesson options available from the weekend.
Meanwhile, Mount Hotham will also open for skiing and snowboarding.
"With significant snow falling over the past week, the team has been hard at work preparing the mountain ready to spin lifts" said Len Dobell, GM Operations.
"We had 27cm of snow fall on Tuesday and through the night to bring our base up to around 33cm."
The Summit Quad and Summit trainer will open from 1pm on Friday June 16 and with more snow in the forecast, expect more terrain to open shortly.
