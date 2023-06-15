The Border Mail
Falls Creek and Mount Hotham to open chairlifts after 36 centimetres of snow, with snowfall on way

Updated June 15 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
Preparing for the opening of ski season at Mount Hotham. Picture supplied
Falls Creek and Mount Hotham will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday June 16, with a deluge of snow over the past week.

