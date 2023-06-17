Rain persists across Border and North East

Following one of the coldest Mays on record, the first 10 days of June have seen a remarkable temperature turnaround from outback Queensland right down to northern Victoria.
This has been associated with an almost complete absence of frosts.
Daily maximums have been from 2.5 degrees to 4.5 degrees above the June normal, while daily minimums have been four or five degrees above the June normal.
At Coonabarabran, the mean minimum was 4.4 degrees, the warmest since 1991, while the mean maximum was 19.6 degrees, four degrees above normal.
This was the warmest since 2005, and before that in 1987, 1957 and 1919, the last two bringing very dry and hot conditions during the spring and early summer of 1957 and 1919.
At Roma, the mean maximum for the first 10 days of June was 24.6 degrees, four degrees above normal, while the mean minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees was 3.5 degrees above normal.
There has been no rain there since May 16.
The town is facing its fourth driest December to June period in 153 years of records. The three driest such periods were in 1946, 1951 and 1965 at Roma.
This led to severe dry periods from July to November with very high temperatures particularly in Queensland and NSW, but not as harsh in Victoria.
Out west, Perth has had 180mm rainfall in the first 12 days of June, including the wettest June day, with 71.2mm, since 1986. This was the wettest start to June since 1934 and the third wettest since 1876.
The other wettest start to June was in 1890. Two other wetter starts to June were in 1920 and 1923.
This heavy rain in Perth set up heavy rain late last week in North East Victoria and the Riverina, but little or no rain further north into Queensland.
There were record daily totals for June at some places. Violet Town recorded 101mm on June 8, the wettest June day in 140 years - surpassing the previous wettest June day of 69.9mm on June 15, 1898.
Tatura recorded 67.8mm, surpassing the previous wettest June day of 48.8mm in 1951.
Whitfield, with 112mm, Strathbogie with 93mm, Strathbogie with 122mm and Whitlands with 147mm all had their wettest June days in 120 years of records.
Another low pressure complex is approaching from just south of Western Australia.
This will bring further rain to Victoria and the Riverina up to the next weekend, but very little or none north from Griffith up to Queensland.
This does indicate more frosts than what were recorded during the first 10 days of this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.