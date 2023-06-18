YOUR SAY: Indigenous Voice a small step towards righting past wrongs

It would be interesting indeed if "someone" moved in on the Odewahn farm and just took it over. And if the Odewahn and Munro families refused to give up their claim, they were simply rounded up or killed. The frontier wars happened, Colin, your forebears mention little of it probably because society had so effectively "killed" off any aggression by the original owners of that land. Fancy being able to just come in and take over land. Never having to take out a loan to buy it. Yes, there would be some families in our district who have never had to go into debt in their life. And they have passed that wealth onto their successors ... who then never had to worry about debt and money. What a privileged life!

