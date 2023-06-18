YOUR SAY: Indigenous Voice a small step towards righting past wrongs

Mr Odewahn says that Sussan Ley and Father Peter McLeod-Miller have warned of the dangers of division created by the Voice debate. They are entitled to their opinion but there are many people from all walks of life who do not agree that such division would occur.
Mr Odewahn then talks about his grandfather and his passion for farming and his care for the land and that he never once mentioned any confrontation or conflict with any Indigenous people. Then he starts to label people who have a different point of view as "left wing extremists and self-appointed inner city elites". He states his opinion that massive frontier wars are being grossly exaggerated. He "thinks there were some very unsavoury incidents. I believe they were isolated and few".
Of course Mr Odewahn is entitled to his opinion but not to his own facts.
Any reading of the vast literature on the subject of frontier wars, including government and police records ordering the killing of Indigenous Australians, would make it clear that these events were not just unsavoury events. They were killings carried out by white settlers and often ordered by government authorities.
Then Mr Odewahn raises a straw man argument that the Voice might lead to changes in current land tenure. This is nonsense!
In another letter Mr Ferfoglia asks "Why should one section of society representing only 4 per cent of its population have an over-representative say in the rest of everyone else's lives just because they were here first?" . If one reads the case for the Voice it clearly states that First Nations people will have a voice to Parliament only about matters and legislation that affect them.
We are not responsible for what happened in the past but we should try to take actions that rectify past injustices and the Voice is one small step in giving our Indigenous brothers and sisters a say about matters that affect them.
It would be interesting indeed if "someone" moved in on the Odewahn farm and just took it over. And if the Odewahn and Munro families refused to give up their claim, they were simply rounded up or killed. The frontier wars happened, Colin, your forebears mention little of it probably because society had so effectively "killed" off any aggression by the original owners of that land. Fancy being able to just come in and take over land. Never having to take out a loan to buy it. Yes, there would be some families in our district who have never had to go into debt in their life. And they have passed that wealth onto their successors ... who then never had to worry about debt and money. What a privileged life!
