Illegal Nail Can Hill trails to be closed as part of maintenance works

Illegal trails will be closed and tracks upgraded during works on Nail Can Hill.
Maintenance across 10 kilometres of the trail network is expected to start this month.
Council staff and members of the Albury Wodonga Mountain Bikers group will repair erosion, undertake general maintenance and close illegal trails across a four-month period.
Jumps and bridges may be installed as part of the works.
"The trails will be upgraded one at a time, and will be closed to the public with signage at either end," a council spokeswoman said.
"The community is reminded not to access any closed trails for their safety."
All fire trails will remain open for walking and cycling.
Mayor Kylie King said the project would improve the experience of riders and minimise impacts on the natural environment.
"Nail Can Hill is a much-loved community space, especially for our avid mountain biking community," she said.
"This maintenance project will sensitively undertake works to ensure the trails are kept up to standard, further strengthening Nail Can as one of the premiere riding destinations in our region."
