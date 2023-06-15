The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Illegal Nail Can Hill trails to be closed as part of maintenance works

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file image of a rider on Nail Can Hill.
A file image of a rider on Nail Can Hill.

Illegal trails will be closed and tracks upgraded during works on Nail Can Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.