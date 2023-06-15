The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League admits there's no winners out of the historic decision on Thursday, June 15, to dismiss Wangaratta's appeal to regain the 2022 premiership.
At 3.39pm, AFL North East Border Region Appeal Committee confirmed its decision.
In a press release, AFLNEB said: "The AFLNEB Region Appeal Committee determined that the sanction imposed by the OMFNL was reasonable in the circumstances.
"As such, the decision of the OMFNL to not recognise WFNC's 2022 senior premiership will stand.
"AFLNEB considers that ... process was fair and equitable for both parties. It included two rounds of written submissions."
There is no further avenue for the Pies to appeal through AFLNEB.
Wangaratta defeated Yarrawonga by three points in the grand final.
However, the Pies breached the league's $125,000 salary cap, with the O and M board stripping the club of the flag.
It followed an AFL North East Border Disciplinary Committee hearing's decision to punish the Pies with a) a $28,000 fine b) making them ineligible to play for competition points in the first two rounds and c) docking their player points from 40 to 36.
Wangaratta was granted an appeal on May 4.
The O and M released this statement: "The SS&A Ovens and Murray Football Netball League acknowledges the Region Appeal Committee's recent decision to dismiss Wangaratta's FNC appeal against the OMFNL Board's determination to not recognise the ... premiership."
"The OMFNL needs to highlight that this decision is in no way being considered as a win. Situations of this nature cannot be measured on a scoreboard.
"In time, it will hopefully be acknowledged that the integrity of the competition was the League's primary focus at all stages.
"With all the relevant information received, it had no alternative but to act in support of its own rules, the AFL Victoria Allowable Player Payment rules, and all OMFNL member clubs.
"The OMFNL acknowledges with the greatest respect the stresses that have been placed not only on the Wangaratta FNC players, volunteers, and supporters ... but all stakeholders of the competition."
It means the league won't have a senior football premiership for a third successive season after COVID wiped out 2020 and forced the following season to be shortened, without finals.
The decision to strip the Pies of their flag was not only a first in the league's proud 130-year history, it remains one of its biggest stories.
It's remarkable to think the league has only just found out the final result of the 2022 grand final, just a day out from starting the second half of the 2023 regular season.
The decision will allow the O and M to focus totally on what should be a cracking run home to finals, starting with two blockbusters on Saturday, June 17.
Albury hosts Yarrawonga in a top of the table clash, while the two biggest improvers in North Albury and Wodonga also meet in the only games of the split round.
Wangaratta, which is third on percentage, hosts the league's fiercest rivalry in Wangaratta Rovers on Sunday, June 25.
