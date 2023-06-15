The Border Mail
Wangaratta appeal to reclaim 2022 premiership dismissed

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 15 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 7:30pm
Wangaratta players run onto Lavington Sportsground, prior to the 2022 grand final against Yarrawonga.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League admits there's no winners out of the historic decision on Thursday, June 15, to dismiss Wangaratta's appeal to regain the 2022 premiership.

