One size rarely fits all, and not just in clothes.
A single way of learning may not be the most effective for every child.
But how about personalised education that allows you to learn more about what most interests you? That could include projects like creating a chicken coop or a radio station from scratch.
James Fallon High School has been exploring this concept through its Big Picture Academy, holding a breakfast on Thursday, June 8, to raise awareness and seek more mentors in the community.
The North Albury school began this design, which sits alongside the wider student body, in 2019 with 27 students. Five years on, it has grown to 59 participants, with further expansion planned.
About 50 Australian schools have adopted this model, which originated in the US, with about seven NSW public schools taking it up in the past 10 years.
Ahead of its introduction at James Fallon, principal Jennifer Parrett - now a board director of non-profit company Big Picture Education Australia - described the concept as "a total flip of what we do".
This week advisory teacher Tony Wilson led the way around the former school hall repurposed into the academy's home.
It's an open learning space where students have their own desks and a common area, known as the arena, is used for town hall meetings.
The Big Picture opportunity is offered to all students, with those interested completing expressions of interest. Parental support and engagement is also considered essential.
"What we're really looking for is students who are keen to explore their passions and interests and motivated to want to learn about the things that interest them," Mr Wilson said.
"They've got to be ready to want to be independent learners but there's lots of support to help them do that."
Features of the design include advisory groups of no more than 17 students, one-on-one or small group learning around their interests, individual learning plans and regular internships.
Each term the students present their portfolio of work to a panel of the advisory teacher, family, peers and others from the community.
"So the person that knows the young person really well, for a long period of time, is responsible ultimately for that assessment," Mr Wilson said.
"They don't get marks and grades, we assess them against themselves, and their own goals, and how they're progressing as learners and individuals."
Last year saw the first two James Fallon students graduate with the International Big Picture Learning Credential, which offers a new pathway to employment, training or university.
Warranted by the University of Melbourne, the credential is accepted by about 18 Australian universities.
One of the James Fallon graduates is now studying law at the University of Tasmania while the other is applying for the Defence Force.
Big Picture's hands-on nature was what appealed to year 10 students Sophie Lawrence, 15, and Darcy Roulston, 16, who signed up after seeing the presentation offered to all year 7 students.
"Of course it was a lot to adapt to and change but once we were in and once we kind of got a grasp of what Big Picture is, and the opportunities that Big Picture offered, it was automatically like 'yes, this is something that I want to do'," Sophie said.
Last term Sophie built a chicken coop in her backyard almost completely out of recycled materials, influenced by reading about a 2010 Belgium scheme where households were encouraged to adopt chickens to help cut down on household waste.
"I thought that was really interesting and wondered if I could do this in my own house," she said.
An internship with Albury builder Bridgewood Homes allowed her to work with different draftspeople, learn more about design and use that knowledge to create the coop.
Family members also taught various skills and provided helping hands as needed, with Sophie completing her project, three chickens and all, just before her assessment presentation.
"I think the skills are going to be really useful," she said.
"Being able to drive my own learning, the ability to find an interest, something that you're passionate about and then going about that, going deeper ... just the ability to get out there and talk to people is amazing."
Darcy's interests revolve around entertainment/media, so when the 2021 COVID restrictions sent students into remote learning, the then-year 8 student and a friend had the idea to start a radio station.
They researched finances, equipment and technology and began broadcasting.
"It started basically just being run from my own laptop from my bedroom," Darcy said.
"Through those periods we'd do little lunchtime shows that kids from Big Picture and around the school could tune in to and listen."
When face-to-face learning resumed, the new station found a location onsite, gained more equipment and then early last year moved to its current location on the upper Big Picture floor.
"We call it Star 107.8," Darcy said.
"We kind of went with a logo that's very kiddish and kind of lollipoppy, just so it gives out that fun energetic-type thing."
Darcy is quick to thank the teachers and others who have supported the station, but Mr Wilson points out the student himself had to make those connections, communicate well and negotiate outcomes.
"Being interested in topics, it drives me to look deeper into it," Darcy said.
"I'm super proud of how it's come on."
Breaking New Ground Learning, an enterprise founded by well-known Border educators Margie Gleeson and Christine Bottrell, helped run the community breakfast at James Fallon High School last week that explained the Big Picture concept.
About 20 community members attended from areas such as business, TAFE, nursing, law and accountancy, as well as Albury councillors Steve Bowen, David Thurley and Ashley Edwards.
Ms Gleeson said Big Picture's student-led focus recognised children did not all learn in the same way.
"Sometimes kids will come up with something and you'll think 'wow, that's really insightful' and yet put them in an exam situation and they don't do very well," she said.
Project-based learning has been a mainstay of creative arts and technology subjects so "it's not like (this approach) is new, it's just that this is a new way of looking at things".
Sophie and Darcy both presented their projects at the breakfast, which aimed to build links and networks to support Big Picture's internships and learning beyond the school setting.
"Our interaction with the students is that they start off quite shy in year 8, by the time they get to the end of year 9 they're getting to be quite confident," Ms Gleeson said.
"And then they get into year 11 and 12 and they're really confident."
Mr Wilson said Big Picture aimed to give choice to students and find the right way of learning for them.
"It's about knowing the students really well and understanding them," he said.
"This design caters for one student at a time in a small community of learners, allowing them to access their potential and success.
"We say we prepare them uncommonly well for life after school, so that's the goal."
The teenagers particularly value the strong connections that develop among the Big Picture students and advisers.
"We can bounce off them for anything, go to them for anything," Sophie said.
Darcy said the nature of the relationships meant he would feel comfortable talking to others about any issues.
"If I'm not feeling 100 per cent or something's happening at home, anyone within our advisory or within the other advisories here at Big Picture would be more than happy to talk, I think," he said.
"A motto we always use here at Big Picture is we're a small community but we have big friendships."
