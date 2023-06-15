The Border Mail
In-form Mitta defender Joel Wilson to play 150th against Kiewa-Sandy Creek

By John Conroy
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:44am, first published 7:30am
Wodonga's Joel Wilson will play his 150th for the Mountain Men against Kiewa-Sandy Creek. Picture by Mark Jesser
WODONGA'S Joel Wilson will play his 150th for the Mountain Men on Saturday and the undersized warrior will hit the milestone in form.

