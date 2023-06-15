WODONGA'S Joel Wilson will play his 150th for the Mountain Men on Saturday and the undersized warrior will hit the milestone in form.
Wilson, who returned to Mitta in 2012 after a stint at Wodonga Bulldogs, has been top-three in recent club counts and is on track again.
"He's probably been our best player this year," Mitta president Lawrence Hodgkin said.
"He's probably had a good year the last four or five.
"Earlier on in his career he was a little bit injury-prone. We used to try and wrap him up in bubble wrap. He's got over that."
Wilson now has a reputation as one of the more courageous players going around and is known for going back with the flight in defence.
"He's probably the toughest player I've played with," coach Luke Hodgkin said.
"He puts himself in harm's way every week and for whatever reason he seems to always get back up.
"He hasn't been too hurt in my time playing with him but it's not through lack of trying."
The Mitta born-and-bred defender is also versatile and can play as an attacking-rebounder, a shutdown role or pinch-hitting midfielder.
"He's a great player to coach," the coach said.
"He usually accepts any role you give him and doesn't complain and usually goes out and succeeds."
Wilson, 32, has played in a few grand finals at junior and senior level for Mitta, but the big prize has eluded him.
He said despite a 4-5 record for the year, things were looking up in the hills.
"Recently, we've been struggling with numbers but this year things have turned and it's starting to look a bit more promising," he said.
"We got a couple of young kids back. All the Hodgkins, my cousins, who played juniors up there together have all come back.
"Hopefully they stick around and we get a couple more.
"And hopefully we get a few more wins on the board and push for the finals this year, because we haven't played for a while.
"We should get a few back from injury in the next couple of weeks, which will help."
Wilson will line up against some of his old school and Wodonga Bulldog mates this week against Kiewa-Sandy Creek, including Callum Turner and Ryan Wallace.
And with the weather turning cold, you never know whether the Mountain Men can cause an upset over the undefeated Hawks.
"It's always good playing at Mitta," Wilson said.
"The other teams don't like travelling that far up there - makes it a bit of a fortress."
