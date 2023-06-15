Albury has failed in its attempt to have defender Michael Duncan cleared of a rough conduct charge at the Ovens and Murray independent tribunal on Wednesday night.
Duncan was reported by the Match Review Panel for an incident involving Lavington's Macca Hollows during the first quarter of the clash at Albury Sportsground last weekend.
The incident was graded careless, high contact and of medium impact which carries a two week suspension.
Duncan was offered a one match suspension for an early guilty plea but elected to fight the charge at the tribunal.
The Tiger defender pleaded guilty to the charge but player advocate Lindsay Rollings argued that the impact should be downgraded from medium to low.
But the tribunal quickly dismissed Rollings' objection after hearing evidence from Lavington's player advocate Graham Hart and Hallows.
The pair revealed Hallows spent the second-half of the match on the bench after failing concussion protocols.
Hart told the tribunal Lavington has the bye this weekend with a split-round but Hallows would have been unavailable if the Panthers were playing.
Based on that evidence, the tribunal handed down a two week penalty with Duncan ineligible to play against Yarrawonga on Saturday and Myrtleford on July 1.
The decision robs the Tigers of one of their most reliable defenders ahead of the top of the table clash.
The stakes are high with the winner a step closer to securing the minor premiership and the benefit of a week's rest in the first week of the finals series.
Albury won the most recent encounter in round one on Easter Sunday by 22-points.
