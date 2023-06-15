Maggie McGrath's decision not to pull the pin on interleague netball this year has turned out to be one of her best.
The 17-year-old, now in Year 12 at Catholic College Wodonga, felt that something had to give in an increasingly packed diary with exams and big decisions about her future lying in wait.
But on Sunday, McGrath will crown a proud junior representative career by co-captaining the Ovens and Murray's 17-and-under side at Association Championships finals day in Melbourne and there's no wiping the smile off her face at the prospect.
"I'm so glad I did it because I'd forgotten how much fun it was," McGrath said.
"It's our last tournament so I may as well go out with a bang.
"I wasn't originally going to play O and M interleague this year because it was all going to be too hard to balance netball, work, school, friendships...
"It's very hard being in Year 12 and doing it all, but with the help of Jodie and Shaylah (House), I'm able to still play the sport I love and they were able to help me work it all out and still play on weekends.
"I'm very glad I was able to do the O and M still and make it all balance because I enjoy it so much and that's all that matters.
"It's a bit easier not having to do as many trainings during the week so I still get time to study but on Sundays, you want to have a little reset and sit down.
"You want your weekends to be relaxed but having to travel to Shepparton recently for Association Champs, it's a big chunk taken out of the day.
"We finished at 5pm and then we had to drive home two hours. I got home and I just wanted to go to bed, so it's just a bit harder to juggle if you have an English SAC that week..."
It's going to be a huge day for McGrath in the midcourt as the O and M battle with the Ballarat, Banyule & District, Bendigo, Central Murray, Gippsland, Goulburn Valley, Hampden, Outer East, St Albans/Caroline Springs and West Gippsland leagues for the right to claim their first state title since 2014.
"We're very privileged to be able to go down there and play because not every team gets the opportunity," McGrath said.
"It's such a challenge on both the mind and body because it's such a big weekend playing against tough teams.
"You don't get any 50 percent games, it's always 100 percent, playing your best netball the whole day.
"It's amazing to be trusted as co-captain.
"It's weird that finally it came my time to be trusted to lead a team.
"I have never put down how much of a privilege it is to be trusted because not everyone gets the opportunity so I'm very grateful.
"I've always been the loud one, I guess, but I never thought someone saw my attributes as a positive and felt I could actually be a leader."
Whatever happens in Melbourne, the shared experienced of the past few years on court is something McGrath will never forget.
"I just remember always playing netball as a kid, that's what I did," she said.
"I tried dancing, basketball and a bit of swimming but I always came back to netball.
"I love the competitive side of it but it's always come back to the social, playing with all my friends.
"With Rori, my best friend, I went through NetSetGo through playing at Chiltern out at Tallangatta League and now she plays at Raiders with me.
"We did rep together and even Ava, my other co-captain for Association Champs, we've done academy and everything together.
"Those friendships you make, because you're with them all throughout the year, it's what makes you come back and think 'I want to keep playing with them.'"
In clubland, McGrath is a key part of the Raiders side sitting top of the 17/U ladder with a 100 percent record and she's also been getting some minutes in B-grade.
"We lost a few good players but we've all come together and seeing how we're going at the moment and how strong we are, I'm very happy," McGrath said.
"Shaylah's pushing us, as per usual, to be our best and get the best outcome.
"Seeing my sister (Molly) weave around, live in Melbourne and come back to play for Raiders, that makes me feel I can have that dream too and still be a part of the club I love."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.