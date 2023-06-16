The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Fletcher Carroll makes his SANFL debut for Central District against Port Adelaide

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher Carroll's last game for Albury was the Tigers' semi-final defeat to Wangaratta Rovers last September. He made his SANFL debut for Central District against Port Adelaide on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Fletcher Carroll's last game for Albury was the Tigers' semi-final defeat to Wangaratta Rovers last September. He made his SANFL debut for Central District against Port Adelaide on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

They say good things come to those who wait and the adage is holding sway for Fletcher Carroll in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.