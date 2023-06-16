They say good things come to those who wait and the adage is holding sway for Fletcher Carroll in South Australia.
Having moved interstate in the summer to chase his dream of state league football with Central District, the former Albury star found himself stuck in the reserves for almost half of the SANFL home-and-away season.
But Carroll finally got the nod last weekend, named in the side to face Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval and justifying his selection with 20 disposals in the face of stern opposition.
"I was playing on Quinton Narkle, who's just been picked up in the mid-season draft," Carroll revealed.
"He's a very handy player and he had a pretty good day; I might have given him his Port debut this week potentially!
"Blokes like Fantasia, who's played a fair bit of AFL, was good, and Tom Jonas, the captain was playing, so there were some pretty handy players running around for them.
"But I worked into the game and I thought I definitely held my own.
"I was pretty nervous before the game and wasn't sure how I'd go so I guess that first game, to contribute and hold my own, I was happy I could do that.
"To have 20 disposals was a decent contribution and hopefully the more games I play, the more comfortable I can get, adapting to the speed.
"Hopefully I can keep some consistent form and stay in the side."
Port Adelaide won by 13.14 (92) to 10.9 (69) to move level with Central District in the race for a finals spot but making his breakthrough at that level was a win for Carroll.
"It was awesome," he said.
"To finally get the opportunity to play with the boys in the ones against pretty good opposition was a great experience.
"I was stoked to be out there, trying to put my best foot forward and play well.
"It's certainly been a bit of challenge.
"Coming over, I was hoping to play in the league side in round one but just missed out so I had to go back and play some good footy in the twos.
"It's a new league and a good standard so it's taken me a little bit of time to adjust and adapt but I feel like I'm finding my feet now and starting to put some good footy together.
"It was obviously disappointing to not play round one but I've had the mindset of just controlling what I can control.
"That's training well and doing everything right with my preparation throughout the week to give myself the best chance to play well on the weekend.
"Even though it has been tough playing reserves, I've just tried to keep it simple and control those things I can control and hopefully the rest takes care of itself."
Carroll, who came through Albury's juniors, played 28 senior games for the club after spells at Williamstown, Heidelberg and Coburg while also representing the Tiwi Bombers in the Northern Territory Football League.
His final game for Albury came against Wangaratta Rovers in the first semi-final last September, the Tigers losing an epic by five points, and Carroll subsequently went from being one of the first names on the team sheet at the Sportsground to having to force his way in.
"It's definitely been different," he admitted.
"It's probably the first time I've been in a place where I haven't known too many people but I've enjoyed the challenge of getting out of my comfort zone and doing new things.
"I feel like it's certainly helped with my growth as a person and as a footballer as well.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I definitely haven't questioned the decision at all since I've been here.
"It's had its challenges with breaking into the ones side but it's been really good for my growth as a footballer to come over here to a really good competition and have to work my way into the side.
"It's made me hone in on some things in my game that I probably need to work on, which is only going to make me a better player.
"Now that I've gotten into the side, the fact I've had to wait for this opportunity has made me really appreciate it and want to take it with both hands."
Carroll, who works a high school teacher, is relishing the personal challenge of proving himself as a SANFL footballer.
"It's a massive step up from O and M into the senior competition here," he said.
"Teams defend so well and there's such an emphasis on defending that there's not much time and space out there, compared to local footy.
"That's one big difference I've noticed since I was playing for Albury.
"Coming over here wasn't a decision I took lightly.
"For a while, I was tossing up whether to stay and play at Albury again or to go over.
"My family's in Albury and a lot of my mates are either in Melbourne or Albury so to move away from both family and friends was something I didn't take lightly.
"It was definitely a tough decision but I also had some encouragement from family to go over and have a crack while I can.
"The challenge of going over and playing at a good standard and testing myself was basically the reason behind my decision to go and something I haven't regretted at all.
"But I'm keeping tabs on how the Albury boys are going and hopefully they can win a flag this year."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.