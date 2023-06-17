A court order didn't stop Jacob Maxwell Walker from organising drinks with his ex, spending the night with her and then doing a 5am tour of Albury-Wodonga.
They then went to the Albury railway station and caught a train to Gippsland.
But on returning home to Albury almost two weeks later, on May 1, the woman went to the Albury police station and lodged a domestic violence report.
That led to Walker's arrest and his appearance, via a video link to jail, before Albury Local Court.
The Morwell man, now 24, has pleaded guilty to two charges of contravention of an apprehended violence order and one of stalking or intimidation.
That intimidation matter related to an incident five days after she made the report where Walker sent a Facebook Messenger voice recording to the victim.
Police said Walker made "numerous threats" towards "an associate" of the woman, with whom he had been in a four-year relationship up until two years ago.
The threats included "my brother boys are gonna go see him right now".
"These messages left the victim fearing for the safety of any person she associates with," police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys, who adjourned the case for sentence on June 27.
An apprehended violence order for the protection of the victim, 23, is in place until May 25, 2026.
The court was told Walker sent her a text message on April 20 about 4pm asking her to meet him at Albury's Beer Deluxe hotel.
She arrived a short time later and they stayed at the hotel until about 11pm.
"The victim stated that the accused was extremely intoxicated by both alcohol and methamphetamine."
They returned to the victim's East Albury unit about 11.30pm then left about 5pm, heading to an Aldi supermarket, Beer Deluxe, Wodonga hospital and then the railway station.
