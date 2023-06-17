Set of knuckledusters left on bench in man's kitchen as cops got invited inside

An Albury police call-out for an unrelated welfare check resulted in a man being found in possession of a set of knuckledusters.
Lucas Pumpa, now of Wodonga, had owned the knuckledusters, classified as a prohibited weapon, for about seven to eight years.
"There's no suggestion he was going to use them," defence lawyer Mark Cronin submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week.
"He was totally unaware they were a prohibited weapon."
Pumpa, 26, pleaded guilty through Mr Cronin to a single charge of possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
The court was told that police attended a house in Watson Street, Glenroy, on April 25 about 4.10pm.
They were there because there were mental health concerns for Pumpa.
The officers were invited inside, then they saw the knuckledusters sitting on a kitchen bench.
Pumpa immediately made admissions to owning the weapon for several years.
Ms McLaughlin said it was a serious offence, though noted how the knuckledusters were found in a private premises.
"Obviously if you were walking around the Albury CBD with them it's a more serious offence," she said.
That in turn made what Pumpa did a less serious offence, she said.
Ms McLaughlin placed Pumpa on a four-month conditional release order, though she did not convict him over the offence.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.