Police at Glenroy home for unrelated matter, ended with 'prohibited weapon' charge

By Albury Court
June 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Set of knuckledusters left on bench in man's kitchen as cops got invited inside
An Albury police call-out for an unrelated welfare check resulted in a man being found in possession of a set of knuckledusters.

