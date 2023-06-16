The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tumbarumba teens got attacked in centre of town by man crossing road from bakery

By Nigel McNay
June 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tumbarumba man has been given a jail sentence, to be served in the community, for assaulting two teenagers, one of them being his son.
A Tumbarumba man has been given a jail sentence, to be served in the community, for assaulting two teenagers, one of them being his son.

A Tumbarumba man who headbutted a teenager in the town's main street has been jailed for 10 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.