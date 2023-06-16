A Tumbarumba man who headbutted a teenager in the town's main street has been jailed for 10 months.
The man wasn't content with just attacking the 19-year-old, as he also turned on his own son, 17.
After punching the older teenager several times to the head, the man - who cannot be identified - picked up the first victim's wallet and threw it at his son's head.
The wallet ricocheted off his son's phone then struck him to the mouth.
The man, 55, pleaded guilty to two charges each of common assault and contravention of an apprehended violence order, plus a fifth charge of destroy or damage property.
Appearing in Albury Local Court via a video link to Junee jail, the man was ordered to serve his sentence in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
A condition of the order is that he complete 80 hours of unpaid community work.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin also fined the man $2600 and ordered he pay $100 compensation to the older victim.
"The common assault is a serious example," Ms McLaughlin said.
The court heard how an apprehended violence order with the offender as the defendant was made in Tumbarumba Local Court on March 11.
Police said the two victims were walking along the town's main street, The Parade, on June 5 between 8.30am and 9am when they saw the younger teenager's father walk out of the Tumbarumba Bakery and cross the road.
The man turned around and said: "Ah, it's the guys. Do you think you can take me in a fight?"
The older teenager replied: "You're 60, I don't want to end up in jail."
The man approached him and grabbed him by the jumper.
"The accused then headbutted (this victim) to the face."
He then punched him several times to he head and got him in a headlock, which left the 19-year-old struggling to breathe. He delivered more punches after he got off the ground.
The man also kicked the older teenager's $100 phone along the ground, leaving a large chip and several scratches to the screen.
When the teenager tried to pick up his phone, he saw the offender clench his fists.
"Don't be a d---head," he said, "I'm just picking up my stuff."
