Albury Thunder president Herb Stratton is raving about the impact of first-year coach Justin Carney in Group Nine rugby league.
The Thunder recently extended the powerhouse forward's contract until the end of 2025.
"We did everything we could to get an ex-NRL player and to get one for three years is fantastic," Stratton enthused.
"I can't fault his coaching, you can tell he's played at the top level, he's a real technician of the game."
I can't fault his coaching, you can tell he's played at the top level, he's a real technician of the game.- Herb Stratton
Stratton was then quizzed on Carney's standout feature.
"Probably his self-belief and I like the way he talks to the players individually, he lets them speak up," he said.
Carney is still under suspension following the club's round one win over Tumut, where he re-entered the field of play after a fight broke out near the Thunder's bench.
Albury is in a five-way share for top spot, but sits fifth, on points differential.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The home side has a strong opportunity to improve that against winless Junee on Saturday, June 17.
However, the Thunder was upset last year by the winless Southcity and ended up missing finals, so while there's new players, there's enough left to confirm complacency won't feature again.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.