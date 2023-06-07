The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jack Wood is raising funds for youngster with rare neurological disease

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:49pm, first published June 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Smith and Jack Woods share a special bond with one another. Jack is proud of his efforts with the fundrasier. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Charlie Smith and Jack Woods share a special bond with one another. Jack is proud of his efforts with the fundrasier. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

Jack Woods is seen as a kind and compassionate soul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.