Jack Woods is seen as a kind and compassionate soul.
That's why the 12-year-old made the choice, for a school project, to help a dear family friend.
He instantly thought of Charlie Smith, who has the rare neurological disease lissencephaly - a gene-linked brain malformation.
Jack embarked on making and selling cakes with the goal of a $500 kitty to be used to create a sensory garden for his eight-year-old friend.
The goal turned out to be modest, for he has now raised four times that amount.
"So far I've raised around two grand," he said.
Jack said it made him feel "pretty good" that the community had bought cakes to support his friend, and more importantly to give Charlie a garden in which he could "touch leaves, look at colours, smell herbs and watch windmills spin".
"My mum and dad and myself have been working in a production line," he said.
"We've been sending cakes over to Grandma's oven, our oven, we've had to steal tins from the neighbours, we've had our whole kitchen bench full of cakes and cooking ingredients."
Customer favourites have been chocolate and butter cakes, banana breads and scones.
Carly Woods said sales from her son's efforts had been so successful they had a backlog of orders.
"It was one of those things that could go forever," Mrs Woods said.
"But the reality is it's snowballed quite a bit, which is wonderful. It's a wonderful snowball.
"We've got such a good community too who have helped in raising this amount of money.
"I think the biggest one of the most beautiful things out of it is the people who have donated just randomly. Like, we open up Jack's Facebook account each day and we're like, 'oh, my gosh, there's more'."
Charlie's mum, Kate Smith, said she was blown away when Jack came up with the suggestion.
"It's very thoughtful," she said. "Jack is only 12 and he is so understanding and compassionate, which is amazing.
"He's got good friends, little Charlie. He's got lots of people looking out for him."
Mrs Smith said people had been generous in different ways since Charlie's diagnosis 71/2 years ago.
"When Charlie was born I hated the word normal, but he looked normal," she said.
"When he was about four-and-a-half-months-old he started having seizures. And so that's part of his condition, that he does have seizures every day.
"He's got epilepsy, global developmental delay, so he can't walk, can't talk, but we're finding ways of doing things and communicating with him."
Mrs Smith and her husband, Brad, said it had been a challenging few years.
"I can't work, so it makes it difficult. Brad has to work full time," she said.
"Charlie has had a better run in the last couple of years of not having hospital visits through sickness, but before that it was pretty full on.
"I believe Charlie knows who we are and when his two older sisters, Poppy, 12, and Evie, 10, walk in he smiles."
Mrs Smith said she was thankful to Jack.
"It's clear he's gone above and beyond with this project."
To donate to Charlie, funds can be transferred to Jack's bank account.
Name: Jack Woods.
BSB: 640 000 Acc: 111279508.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.