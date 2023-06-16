Burglar likely to avoid jail for spate of Wodonga, Beechworth break-ins

A man involved in a string of burglaries in Wodonga and Beechworth is likely to avoid jail for his offending.
Ashley Peter Pernarowski was filmed smashing his way into the Lee Corner Chinese Restaurant on Wodonga's High Street about 4.30am on August 15, with the eatery one of three businesses targeted that morning.
Pernarowski, who was with two others, threw a rock to break the window before pulling the glass and entering.
The 25-year-old had gloves and a balaclava to disguise his face, and ripped out a cash register as one of the other men acted as a lookout.
They ran back to a waiting vehicle and fled.
The group drove out to Old Barnawartha Road and forced the machine open, but found it was empty.
The register was burnt and clothes used in the break-in set alight to destroy evidence.
The Indian Tandoori Restaurant on Stanley Street was also targeted the same night, with three bottles of Johnny Walker Gold label and three heaters stolen by the group.
Entry was also forced to the Rothman Alljoy Chinese Restaurant on High Street.
The building was accessed at the rear using a jemmy bar, with a cash register containing $1000 taken.
Pernarowski later threw the cash register into a river.
The trio again met on August 24 and travelled to Beechworth to break into businesses.
A donation tin with $500 was stolen from the Lemongrass Cafe.
Indigo Chiro could not be accessed, but Beechworth Speech Pathology was entered using a jemmy bar with nothing taken.
An alarm was activated when Pernarowski and the others gained access to Mitre 10, causing the group to flee.
Pernarowski next targeted his parents' home at Charleroi and took an $1800 laser level from a shed.
He advertised it on Facebook for $700 and received money from a victim, but never handed over the tool.
Pernarowski was arrested at a co-accused's Bruce Street home in Wodonga on September 7.
A home-made balaclava used in the Beechworth burglaries was seized from his room.
Despite his arrest, Pernarowski swindled six victims out of $3770 on a coin collectors page on Facebook from September 22 to 29.
Each victim transferred between $580 and $650, with Pernarowski blocking each after receiving the money.
Lawyer Georgie van Niekerk said the offending was limited to a six week period and was fuelled by ice.
She said Pernarowski had no priors and no further offences.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said his first thought on hearing the summary was a 12-month jail term.
"I'm sure if I ask people out on the street what they thought, there would be a resounding cry of immediate jail," he said.
He said while some of Pernarowski's offending was "despicable", he noted his lack of priors.
"It will bring you to your knees and just about take everything away from you," Mr Mithen said of Pernarowski's ice addiction.
"I'll give you the chance to redeem the situation.
"You've already set about doing that, which takes a fair bit of backbone."
Pernarowski was assessed for a corrections order and will be sentenced on July 7.
