THE pop-up restaurant Koji Bird is being reprised at Bright this winter.
Reed & Co Distillery created Koji Bird as a nod to the experience of a casual Japanese eatery - the Izakaya.
The pop-up originated in the Bright distillery in 2021 when making Koji (Japan's national fungus) for spirit R&D.
Ex-chefs, turned distillers Hamish Nugent and Rachel Reed, couldn't resist putting the product to good use in the distillery's custom wood-fire grill.
A love of flavour, technique and making great food and drink for sharing, is what inspired the final concept: an Aussie chicken shop meets Izakaya bar.
Cocktail recommendations are paired with dishes to make the most of the experience.
The winter series Koji Bird pop-up is running on these weekends: Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1; Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, and Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19.
