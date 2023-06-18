The Border Mail
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
What's on

Reed & Co welcomes back Koji Bird pop-up at Bright for weekend sessions this winter

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 19 2023 - 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former chefs, turned distillers Hamish Nugent and Rachel Reed, will re-open their pop-up restaurant Koji Bird at Reed & Co Distillers at Bright for another winter series.
Former chefs, turned distillers Hamish Nugent and Rachel Reed, will re-open their pop-up restaurant Koji Bird at Reed & Co Distillers at Bright for another winter series.

THE pop-up restaurant Koji Bird is being reprised at Bright this winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.