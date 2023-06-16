The days of keeping oven doors closed with a plank of wood are long gone for a Wodonga community group.
Birallee Park Neighbourhood House, a provider of more than 500 meals a week for those in need, has two new cookers at its disposal thanks to an almost $12,000 grant from the Victorian government's Living Local fund.
A massive upgrade to key appliances has allowed the volunteer organisation to increase its output and encouraged more people to lend a hand.
The $11,828 grant also helped with the installation of new storeroom flooring to free up more space for frozen meals and pantry staples.
"I've got a hunk of wood there that I'm going to get framed because it was used to hold the oven door up," community kitchen supervisor Maxine Neilson said.
"It was really dangerous to have in a kitchen, so we came up with wedges that used to start at the top of the ovens, and by the time we got the new ovens, the wedges were right on the bottom trying to keep the oven door shut.
"We were also down to about four hot plates and we were still pushing the meals out with portable ovens set up everywhere.
"I remember when the bushfires were happening (in 2020), we had professional chefs coming in to help who were on holidays and they couldn't believe what we were working with."
Ms Neilson said the kitchen specialised in "outside the square cooking" given ingredients varied from week to week.
"You've got to combine probably 10 recipes into one. At the moment we can't get any cheese, eggs or red meat, so the community is living on chicken, fish and soup," she said.
"I've been here nearly five years and I just love it, but you wouldn't be able to do it without a great bunch of volunteers. They just get there and chop and peel and cut and don't bat an eyelid."
Community connections resilience worker Katie Testa said disability service provider Murray Valley Centre had come on board and its clients helped to produce more than 50 meals a week.
"When you give back to your community, you get a little warm spot in your heart. For people who face challenges every day, it's brilliant for them to have that feeling," she said.
"We're up to almost 10,000 meals since the end of January and between 500 and 700 meals go out every week," she said.
"We get some food from FoodShare, we also purchase from Foodbank and get some donations from the general public, which we're absolutely grateful for. We're always open for more donations, especially when it comes to curries and stocks and sauces and things like that because you can't get a lot of that through FoodShare.
"Someone from every department of Wodonga Council comes in once month to help volunteers cook to give back to the community."
Parliamentary secretary for regional development Michaela Settle was pleased to see the funds put to good use.
"The Living Local programs were set up because people on the ground know what needs to be done," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
