An anonymous community sponsor has sparked an avalanche of support for a North East sporting club's fundraising efforts for motor neurone disease.
Beechworth Football and Netball Club will host a Fight MND event at Baarmutha Park on Saturday, June 17, as part of its clash against Rutherglen.
New group End MND North East Vic and Albury was recently approached by an anonymous donor who offered to sponsor the Beechworth Bushrangers' senior footballers to don Fight MND socks in recognition of the ninth annual Big Freeze at the MCG on the King's Birthday.
End MND president Georgia O'Connor has been blown away by the response and said the club had built on the sponsorship by arranging Fight MND socks for its netballers, beanies to be sold on the day, a wood raffle and an ice bucket challenge featuring well-known community members.
"It really is an unbelievable response, especially at such short notice. It is testament to their generous community spirit and heart, and will make a real difference in the fight to end motor neurone disease and find a cure," she said.
Beechworth Bushrangers events coordinator Emma Carey said the club would also donate the proceeds from its ladies day function on August 15 to Fight MND.
Ms Carey said the club had a strong connection to the cause, with several families affected by MND.
"Everyone at the club is throwing their support behind the cause, and we have plans to make this bigger and better and to turn this into an annual event going forward," Ms Carey said.
"We know MND is relentless, but so are we, and we won't stop until there's a cure."
Fight MND's profile continues to rise through the efforts of its founder Neale Daniher, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2013.
"Neale Daniher says 'it takes people', and we know our region is home to some amazing people with big hearts and great ideas who want to make a difference," Ms O'Connor said.
"Our message to everyone in the community who would like to join with us to end motor neurone disease is to get in touch - we welcome everyone to get involved."
Donations for the Bushrangers' fundraiser can be made through the Fight MND website.
Ms O'Connor said End MND had more in the pipeline, including a sausage sizzle at Bunnings Warehouse in Wodonga on July 15.
Meanwhile, Baranduda Primary School has organised a Big Freeze event on Wednesday, June 21, with staff members to take an icy dip.
