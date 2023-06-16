The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury United preparing to contest both FA Cup finals at La Trobe University

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Barker and Sam Clark will have the chance to be heroes for Albury United in tonight's cup finals at La Trobe University. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Jay Barker and Sam Clark will have the chance to be heroes for Albury United in tonight's cup finals at La Trobe University. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Two of the competition's biggest rivalries will carry even more spice on Saturday night when La Trobe University hosts the FA Cup finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.