Two of the competition's biggest rivalries will carry even more spice on Saturday night when La Trobe University hosts the FA Cup finals.
Cup holders Albury Hotspurs take on league champions Albury United in the women's final at 5pm before Albury United's men defend the first leg of their treble against Cobram from 7pm.
United and Cobram are embroiled in another battle for the Division 1 title so what does this game mean for the Greens in the bigger picture?
"Probably because the competition is still new, our focus has primarily been on the league and the cup series which follows that," United coach Matt Campbell said.
"That grand final is what we all play for but the FA Cup is starting to grow.
"We're playing a lot of those games midweek and that makes it tricky to get players up; you play Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday and you've got to do that two or three times to get going but once you're in a final, you're motivated to perform.
"We're looking forward to Saturday night.
"Cobram are also playing pretty well so it'll be a big challenge to take them on in a big game."
Ryan Luty misses the game through injury but United are otherwise expected to be at full-strength.
ALSO IN SPORT
The women's side, meanwhile, are chasing the one piece of silverware which eluded them in 2022 against a Hotspurs side 12 points clear at the top of the ladder and having beaten them three times already this season.
"We started the season pretty rough and those results against Hotspurs were disappointing but we've become a lot more cohesive as the season's progressed," goalkeeper Sam Clark said.
"We're getting fitter, faster and stronger and each time we encounter them, the scoreline's getting closer.
"I think this weekend is going to be ours for the taking.
"We've grown a lot together; we've got a good mix of some young talented players and us older girls who are pushing 30.
"We all want to win, we want to make the finals, we want it all and we've realised we're all on the same page.
"The dedication of the coaching staff, getting us all aligned with that train of thought, has been crucial."
Clark, who gave birth last year, couldn't speak highly enough of the welcome she's received at United.
"My son was four months old when I joined and they've allowed me to breastfeed during half-time and with training, they've moved the times forward so I can put him to bed," she said.
"I've learnt a lot from the coaching staff and I love being busy so I'm ready for the challenge of Hotspurs."
