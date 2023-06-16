Wodonga ruck Bailey Griffiths has confirmed he will miss the next two months of the Ovens and Murray Football League overseas.
The 203cm first-year Bulldog will miss the crucial away game against North Albury on Saturday, June 17, as he jets off to Europe.
"I was looking to go a few years ago, but COVID stopped that and I thought I'll have the rest of my 20s and early 30s to play footy, so I feel like it's something you've got to do once in your life," he explained.
COVID stopped that (my travel plans) and I thought I'll have the rest of my 20s and early 30s to play.- Bailey Griffiths
"It's always hard leaving the footy club, but this is something I've always wanted to do, but I'm keen to get back and be involved with a good finals push with the boys."
Griffiths confirmed he spoke about leaving mid-season with coach Jordan Taylor when he was in negotiations with the club after time at South Adelaide.
"It's a blow, the big fella gives us first use (of the ball), but we will certainly work around it," captain Ollie Greenhill offered.
Unfortunately, Griffiths has missed the past two games with a back injury.
Defender Michael Driscoll has filled the ruck role but, in a proud day for the club, the son of a gun in Zac Nugent will debut.
Nugent's father Paul was the league's best ruck for an extended period.
"It's really special, he's been dominating in the twos the last two years," Greenhill praised.
And the Bulldogs also have another debutant in thirds captain Riley Gill for what is a pivotal game against the Hoppers.
"He's a midfielder with good skills, inside and outside, but I'd say he'll play a wing-flank role," Greenhill offered.
"I never saw 'Whale' (Paul Nugent) play, but he probably plays similar, he's not super tall, but uses his body well and he's starting to get a little more aggressive around the ground."
ALSO IN SPORT:
After starting with five straight wins, the Bulldogs have lost their last three and with North Albury claiming three of its last four, the match should be close.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.