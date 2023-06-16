Grace Hay has been called into the Ovens and Murray side for Sunday's Association Championship finals.
The former Lavington defender replaces Myrtleford star Sophie Hanrahan, who's unavailable due to her VNL commitments.
Hay, who started the year playing football with the Murray Bushrangers, is also a state league netballer and recently returned to the O and M A-grade with North Albury.
"We needed some height, losing Soph, and Grace is playing for the Blaze in the VNL under-19 competition," O and M coach Rhiannon Harris explained.
"She was in the open team last year for their campaign down in Melbourne and in the stand-alone game (against the GVL) she was a real standout.
"Her strength under the ring is key, she's really good at rebounding the ball and a little bit more height through the midcourt, which we lose without Sophie.
"Grace is used to playing that indoor style of netball as well and she's a very unassuming player.
"She flies under the radar but comes in at the right moments and I think she'll be someone who can really compliment Hannah Symes if she plays out in goal defence to give Hannah Grady a rest.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's a big day to run out the whole day as GD and Grace can cover the GK position, which is probably somewhere Hannah Grady's not as known to play.
"Hannah gives us so much drive in GD or WD, transitioning the ball, that we needed another rotation in that circle position."
The O and M will play a minimum of 11 games on Sunday, each comprising two halves of eight minutes with a 60-second changeover, and finals to follow if they finish in the top four.
"It's a huge day," Harris said.
"Our first round is against Bendigo and our last game is against the Goulburn Valley, so what we expect to be two of the stronger leagues.
"But quite a few of our team won't have played on Saturday, due to the split round, so that might play into our favour.
"I'm glad we've extended the squad though."
Mid-courters Issy Newton (Wangaratta) and Emily Browne (North Albury) are injured but Yarrawonga duo Laura Davis and Laura Ryan both travel after missing the interleague clash with the GV League at Albury.
SQUAD: Hannah Symes (captain), Maddy Allan, Laura Davis, Laura Ryan (Yarrawonga); Ellie Cooper, Hannah Grady, Georgia Clark (Wangaratta); Liv Laspina, Saige Broz (Myrtleford); Em Stewart (Wodonga Raiders); Grace Hay (North Albury).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.