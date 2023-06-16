Wangaratta has expressed its bitter disappointment with the 'double jeopardy' decision to strip it of the 2022 premiership in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
AFL North East Border Region Appeal Committee announced on Thursday, June 15, it had dismissed the Pies' appeal.
Wangaratta defeated Yarrawonga in a three-point thriller at Lavington Sportsground on September 25.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board stripped the Pies of the title after they broke the league's $125,000 salary cap.
That followed a hearing by AFLNEB's Disciplinary Committee, where the club was hit with three sanctions, a $28,000 fine, being ineligible to play for competitions points in the first two rounds and being docked four player points for this season.
"The Wangaratta Football Netball Club expresses its deep disappointment regarding the AFL Victorian Country decision not to reinstate the club's 2022 senior football premiership," club vice-president Jon Henry said in a press release.
"The club firmly believes that the Ovens & Murray Football Netball League (O&M) board's decision on March 27, 2023 was inconsistent with its own bylaws and disproportionate to the findings of the disciplinary committee, which determined an administrative error that was not deliberate.
"We accepted the findings of the AFLNEB disciplinary committee as the final and binding resolution.
"After being penalised twice for the same breach the Wangaratta Football Netball Club submitted a comprehensive appeal to the AFL Victoria Region Appeal Board, addressing the grounds for appeal available to it.
"We are deeply dissatisfied with the fact that two different governing bodies have issued rulings on the same offence.
"The unprecedented secondary punishment imposed was manifestly excessive when compared to other clubs' experiences under similar circumstances.
"The club extends its gratitude to its sponsors, members, and the wider community for their ongoing support and goodwill during this challenging time."
There is no further avenue for the Pies to appeal through AFLNEB.
Despite not playing for points in the first two games and actually becoming the first grand final winner in 85 years to lose its first three games, the Pies have worked themselves back into third spot, on percentage, after five successive wins.
IN THE NEWS:
Albury has just the one loss on 28 points, with Yarrawonga a further win behind, so it's hard to see that pair missing the top three, meaning the Pies, Wodonga and Wangaratta Rovers should stage a tremendous battle for the final double chance spot.
