Residents share precious memories of Wodonga's past

By Uta Wiltshire
June 17 2023 - 11:30am
A glass negative photo by Louie Haeusler circa 1910. Haeusler was a keen Wodonga photographer and fisherman. Picture supplied by Wodonga & District Historical Society
Over the years, Wodonga & District Historical Society has been fortunate to acquire scrapbooks, life stories and memories written or recorded by residents of Wodonga who had lived through a life time of changes to our town and surroundings.

