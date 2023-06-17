Residents share precious memories of Wodonga's past

He then took the boys into the hills to select long, thin stringy-bark saplings which when barked, stacked straight and dried, became their fishing poles. The lines were tied directly to the end of the poles and all fishing was with a float using worms, freshwater mussels, or cockchafer grubs for bait. Fishing mostly in lagoons, the bait was cast just beyond the band of aquatic plants that formed the universal margin of several metres around all flood plain lagoons before the appearance of European carp in the early 1970s.

