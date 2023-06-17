Residents share precious memories of Wodonga's past

Over the years, Wodonga & District Historical Society has been fortunate to acquire scrapbooks, life stories and memories written or recorded by residents of Wodonga who had lived through a life time of changes to our town and surroundings.
Irene Steel told us about soldiers camped at the showgrounds then marching down High Street to the railway station. A soldiers' restroom was established in 1941 providing a haven during their leave periods in Wodonga. A piano, billiard table and showers were all a welcome respite.
Mavis Chapple related her experience of fetching water by the bucket from the railway station to water plants in the garden before the water tower provided water to town residents. Elsie Enever described her time working at Sister Hughes' hospital at the corner of Stanley Street.
Jack Rhodes, fisheries and wildlife officer, told us fishing stories which he included in his book Heads and Tales.
Alf and Rusty McFarlane had shared with Jack their teachings from Louie Haeusler who lived in Wodonga West. Louie manufactured fishing lines for them, using strands of horsehair pulled from the tail of a stallion or gelding.
He then took the boys into the hills to select long, thin stringy-bark saplings which when barked, stacked straight and dried, became their fishing poles. The lines were tied directly to the end of the poles and all fishing was with a float using worms, freshwater mussels, or cockchafer grubs for bait. Fishing mostly in lagoons, the bait was cast just beyond the band of aquatic plants that formed the universal margin of several metres around all flood plain lagoons before the appearance of European carp in the early 1970s.
When hooked, small fish up to a kilo or so were subjected to an up-country swing and a flight to the bank, while larger fish were dragged through the waterweed.
If a very large fish was hooked, the rod was tossed onto the water allowing the fish to tow it around until it tires. The rod was then retrieved and the fish pulled to the bank.
We thank relatives who recognise the historic importance of these memories and donate them to us for safekeeping.
