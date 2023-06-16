The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray football to host two games, including Albury-Yarrawonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 17 2023 - 8:00am
Yarrawonga's Matt Casey is chased by Albury's Ben Kelly in the round one clash at Mulwala on Easter Sunday. Albury won by 22 points.
The Ovens and Murray Football League will host a mini-Super Saturday on June 17.

