The Ovens and Murray Football League will host a mini-Super Saturday on June 17.
Due to the split round, there's only two games, but they both should be crackerjacks.
The season's biggest improvers in Wodonga and North Albury will meet at the latter's Bunton Park, while it's a top of the table clash when ladder leaders Albury hosts Yarrawonga.
The Pigeons are coming off a 50-point win over Wodonga, kicking seven goals to one in the final quarter.
"To be fair, we actually played a good first half, we didn't put the score on the board, they flooded back pretty hard and I think we had 18 entries to six in the first quarter," Yarrawonga captain Leigh Masters admitted.
There's outstanding battles everywhere, including the league's best ruckmen in Albury's Isaac Muller against Lach Howe.
The Tigers will be without pacy defender Michael Duncan, who received a two-match ban at the tribunal midweek on a rough conduct charge.
