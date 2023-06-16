Corryong hoping third-time-lucky against Bullioh as they chase first win

We've given them a bit of a headstart the last two times, and haven't been quite able to reel them in.- Corryong coach Daniel Gilcrist
CORRYONG will hoping to be refreshed off the bye and ready for a big first quarter as the improved Demons try for third-time lucky against Bullioh on Saturday.
The winless Demons have let second-placed Bullioh jump to five-plus goal leads early in both their encounters this year, only to narrow the margin late but miss out, by 24 points and 18 points respectively.
With the league coming off a bye, Corryong coach Daniel Gilcrist was hopeful the rebuilding club's first win was not far way.
"Everyone should be nice and rested after the break and ready to tackle the last half of the year," the playing-coach said.
"Results haven't quite gone the way that we were hoping for but we've been competitive in most games."
Gilcrist said a better start against Bullioh would be a focus.
"We've given them a bit of a headstart the last two times, and haven't been quite able to reel them in," he said.
"Football's a bit easier if you're not trying to come from behind."
Corryong have been well served by recruits Ryan Murray (inside-midfielder) and Mitch Lauritzen (centre-half forward) this year, while Demons' veteran Evan Nicholas is another who has led the charge in the first half of the year, swinging between midfield and the forward line.
Gilcrist said he was hoping others, such as utility Brandon Taylor and running midfielder Jake Burge, would build on good starts and take the Demons to the next level in the final six games.
IN THE NEWS:
The first-year coach said he would have a plan for gun Bullioh recruit Ash Murray, who booted eight goals in his first outing a fortnight ago, and forward partner Matt Robinson if he plays.
"They're two pretty good footballers, we'll have to keep an eye on them," he said.
