Corryong hoping third-time-lucky against Bullioh as they chase first win

By John Conroy
Updated June 16 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 2:00pm
We've given them a bit of a headstart the last two times, and haven't been quite able to reel them in.

- Corryong coach Daniel Gilcrist
Corryong veteran and 'Mr Fix It' Evan Nicholas is having a solid season, but the compettive Demons are still chasing their first win.
CORRYONG will hoping to be refreshed off the bye and ready for a big first quarter as the improved Demons try for third-time lucky against Bullioh on Saturday.

