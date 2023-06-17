The Border Mail
Wodonga to host Welcoming Communities migrant information session

By Community News
June 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Organisers of the migrant information session include Regional Development Australia Murray chief executive Edwina Hayes, Nina Subedi, Elie Moidin (Hippy program), Regional Development Australia skilled migration lead Josie Maxwell, Bhakti Dhamala and Gateway Health manager equity and participation Tracey Farrant. Picture by Mark Jesser
Breaking down barriers, opening doors and encouraging job opportunities are among the aims of a free migrant information session in Wodonga on Thursday, June 22.

