Breaking down barriers, opening doors and encouraging job opportunities are among the aims of a free migrant information session in Wodonga on Thursday, June 22.
Welcoming Communities, hosted by Regional Development Australia Murray and Gateway Health, will involve Border employers and organisations, providing support around resume writing, interview skills, health and training to assist new migrants settling into the community.
Participants will also be able to meet service providers, relax and connect with others, share their stories and experiences, and ask any questions in a safe, supportive space.
Regional Development Australia chief executive Edwina Hayes said moving to a new place was always hard.
"This is why creating a sense of welcome and belonging for our new arrivals is absolutely vital, and the first step is to make sure they have the right contacts, information, and advice," Mrs Hayes said.
Gateway Health's manager of equity and participation, Tracey Farrant, said community collaboration was vital to ensuring new arrivals felt connected and supported.
"It is a great opportunity to connect with local people, services and supports and we hope to see plenty of new community members there," she said.
The event will also include information stalls and free afternoon tea and refreshments.
Welcoming Communities will be held from 4pm to 6pm, Thursday, June 22, at Gateway Community Health, 155 High Street, Wodonga.
Register to attend via EventBrite. Interpreters are available upon request.
For more information, or for help registering, email skilledmigration@rdamurray.org.au or info@gatewayhealth.org.au.
