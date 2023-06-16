Wodonga's Angus Baker remains the Morris Medal favourite, ahead of a hot field, at the halfway mark of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
Although votes for the league's most prestigious individual award won't be made public until the Morris Medal presentation night in grand final week, Baker has been outstanding, but he's sure to battle other ultra consistent players in Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock, Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray and Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler, while the latter's team-mate Mark Whiley was also flying early, prior to injury.
Murray leads the league's disposals with 292 after the nine rounds, which includes a bye, followed by North Albury mentor Tim Broomhead (283), with Baker (235) and Sharrock (220) also in the top ten.
"It's not so much how many touches he gets, I know he gets a lot, it's what he does with it, he sets someone else up and puts them in a better position," Wodonga captain Ollie Greenhill said of Baker.
The former ACT Mulrooney medallist finished third in last year's Morris medal.
"It's pretty hard to get better than what he did last year, but he just keeps getting better, he's definitely gone to another level," Greenhill offered.
Baker finished last year as the league's second highest possession winner (515), despite not playing finals, but the one criticism was that some disposals didn't hurt the opposition.
His lowest possession game this year has been 25 against Myrtleford, where he was forced off early in the third quarter with a broken finger.
He only missed the one game as the Bulldogs had a three-week break.
Interestingly, the only other game where he finished under 33 touches, was a 27-disposal, three-goal game against North Albury.
Meanwhile, Wheeler features in a host of categories.
The Pigeons' on-baller is third for contested possessions (99) and eighth for inside 50s (40).
"He's back to his clearance work that he's known for," Pigeons' captain Leigh Masters explained.
"He's finally starting to get his body back to where it should be, he's had troubles with injuries since he left 'Willy' (VFL club Williamstown).
"He was as good a clearance player as there was there (in the VFL)."
Competition leaders Albury has also had a stack of stars, including recruits Isaac Muller and Elliott Powell, but the bolter after the first month could be Wangaratta's Jackson Clarke, who leads inside 50s (57).
And Wangaratta also features in the biggest moment but, unfortunately, it was fierce rivals Rovers kicking the match-winner with 20 seconds left in a pulsating Good Friday clash.
