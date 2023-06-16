The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police arrest 13 people with warrants during cross-border blitz

By Local News
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large number of Albury and Wodonga police were involved. Picture by Mark Jesser
A large number of Albury and Wodonga police were involved. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police have arrested 13 people with warrants following a two day cross-border crackdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.