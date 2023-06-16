REPRESENTATIVE duo Reuben Sarkis and Harrison Goggin will take the reins for the Steamers on Saturday when they take on ladder-leading Wagga Waratahs in Albury.
Fresh off his first representative campaign for the Southern Inland Rugby Union, Sarkis will wear the captain's armband in the absence of Simon Clements and Tully MacPherson while Goggin, who is a multiple SIRU representative, will lead the forward pack.
The pair kitted up for the association in Goulburn last week where they were part of the side that defeated South Coast but were pipped by Monaro 12-18 in the decider.
"I spoke to the (SIRU) coach and he was very impressed with them," Steamers coach James Kora said.
"He was really happened with the way Reuben played, and tackled.
"And he was really happy with big Harry in the line-outs and getting around the park.
"They had a pretty good tournament.
"They should be in some fine form. And it's exciting to see some new people taking charge of the team."
Luke Rayner remains on the injury list for the Albury-Wodonga club as he awaits results on scans on an injured hand which he sustained several weeks ago.
Veteran Ryan O'Sullivan returns to the line-up to give forwards Goggins and Isimeli Ravalekama some cover on the flank.
The Steamers were beaten 45-20 by the ladder leaders in round two and it kick-started a losing streak which only ended a fortnight ago against cellar dwellers Reddies.
Kora said the Steamers were facing a stern test against the Waratahs.
"The only way to close the gap, like most weeks, is to hold on to the ball and control our set pieces," he said.
"We're only as good as what we can control."
Sarkis, 20, has only been in the fullback position at the Steamers since the end of last season after moving in from the wing.
But the youngster was was given a chance in the playmaking role for the SIRU and managed to cross the line twice in game one against South Coast.
"He's starting to get his voice in now and his game is starting to take shape," Kora said.
