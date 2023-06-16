The Border Mail
Emerging fullback Reuben Sarkis to debut as captain as Steamers take on ladder leaders

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 4:39pm
Harrison Goggin returns from representing the association last weekend and will assist debut captain Reuben Sarkis with on-field leadership. Picture by Mark Jesser
Harrison Goggin returns from representing the association last weekend and will assist debut captain Reuben Sarkis with on-field leadership. Picture by Mark Jesser

REPRESENTATIVE duo Reuben Sarkis and Harrison Goggin will take the reins for the Steamers on Saturday when they take on ladder-leading Wagga Waratahs in Albury.

Local News

