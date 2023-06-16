Two teenagers hurt in reported crash with car on Wodonga street

Two teenagers have been injured after an incident involving a car in Wodonga.
There were limited details available, but it's believed the youths may have been struck by a vehicle during Friday's incident.
Police and paramedics attended the intersection of Lawrence and Smythe streets.
"Paramedics were called to an incident in Wodonga just before 4pm," an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.
"Two teenage males have been taken to Wodonga Hospital in stable conditions."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.