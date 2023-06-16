The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two teenagers hurt in reported crash with car on Wodonga street

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene on Friday's incident.
Police at the scene on Friday's incident.

Two teenagers have been injured after an incident involving a car in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.