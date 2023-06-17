Thinking we know shows how we don't

Fairness gets pummelled by preconceptions. Understanding and empathy get short shrift. But however ill-informed and unsympathetic, so many unrelentingly stick to set ideas, howling down the Antichrist spectre they reckon lurks amongst believers in critical thinking.
How hard is it though to be accepting, to show empathy, to listen and learn and support when being exposed to something not part of your everyday? We have become only too aware of how deeply fractured a society can become when people take up arms - with words and in a frighteningly literal way - because their worldview is narrower than a rat run on a sinking ship.
It's told in the slow, all-too-clear, paradoxical death of that grandest of ideas that is the United States of America. It's where, just now, the indictment of ex-president Trump on federal charges has spurned a new kind of crazy, where the judicial system and political scrum cannot co-exist without a toxic rancour. We cannot sit back smugly though in our small yet vast oceanic-desert bubble and proclaim we're not immune to such calamities, even if our shortfalls are nowhere near that of the Trumpian collective.
Prejudices still fester, judgement still belittles and disheartens and destroys.
The damage that flows drowns those fighting the isolation of mental illness. It cruels Indigenous communities forever battling the near-institutionalised and culturally rendered realities of discrimination and dispossession.
High-profile writer and performer Steven Oliver, a guest at the upcoming Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice, clearly relishes the role he gets to play thanks to his talent and the dedication he brings to his craft.
Fame is now as much a part of his life as the personal motivations and principles to which he wakes each day. But he hears the contradiction, even as he effortlessly cajoles it into another piece of sparkling, sharp-eyed observation. It's the expectations inherent in being "always rolled out" as the funny, gay "black fella", encased in "the preconceived notion of who you are".
Preconceptions can help us begin to make sense of things when it's all too difficult, but ridding ourselves of this scratch position leads to a far greater understanding.
It's a better, fairer choice we have to make.
