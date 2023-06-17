The Border Mail

Thinking we know shows how we don't

June 18 2023 - 2:30am
Fairness gets pummelled by preconceptions. Understanding and empathy get short shrift. But however ill-informed and unsympathetic, so many unrelentingly stick to set ideas, howling down the Antichrist spectre they reckon lurks amongst believers in critical thinking.

