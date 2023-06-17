Thinking we know shows how we don't

It's told in the slow, all-too-clear, paradoxical death of that grandest of ideas that is the United States of America. It's where, just now, the indictment of ex-president Trump on federal charges has spurned a new kind of crazy, where the judicial system and political scrum cannot co-exist without a toxic rancour. We cannot sit back smugly though in our small yet vast oceanic-desert bubble and proclaim we're not immune to such calamities, even if our shortfalls are nowhere near that of the Trumpian collective.