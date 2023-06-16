The Border Mail
Bandits to unveil 2022 premiership banner against Central Coast Crusaders

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:15pm, first published June 16 2023 - 9:00pm
Premiership player Brodie-Paige Theodore is a chance to return to the line-up.
THE Bandits women will unveil their 2022 premiership banner and move to prime-time in their clash against Central Coast in Albury on Saturday.

John Conroy

Local News

