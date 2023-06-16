THE Bandits women will unveil their 2022 premiership banner and move to prime-time in their clash against Central Coast in Albury on Saturday.
Premiership player and superstar Lauren Jackson will be among those on hand to mark last year's inaugural NBL1 East conference win, as the women's game moves to the 7pm timeslot.
Jackson's 2022 teammate Brodie-Paige Theodore is expected to return to the line-up after missing the side's tight loss to Centre of Excellence a fortnight ago.
Theodore's 2023 teammate Casey Ardern is another who be looking to mark the occasion in style after putting down 14 points in last year's decider.
But the mid-table Bandits will come up against an 11th-placed Central Coast outfit which last round pulled off the upset of the season by snapping Manly-Warringah's 12-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the men will tip-off at 5pm and will be favoured to bank a win against lowly Central Coast to keep in touch with finals.
