The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Brodie-Paige Theodore to return as Bandits unveil 2022 banner against Crusaders

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 16 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premiership player Brodie-Paige Theodore returns to the line-up.
Premiership player Brodie-Paige Theodore returns to the line-up.

THE Bandits women will unveil their 2022 premiership banner and move to prime-time in their clash against Central Coast in Albury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.