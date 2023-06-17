Man with history of gun violence, drug matters, wanted by Wodonga police for arson

A man with a history of firearms offences and drug matters is being sought by police on charges including arson.
Jordan Bourke, 30, has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of car theft, intentionally exposing police to risk by driving, arson and breaching a court order.
Wodonga police are seeking information on Bourke.
The 30-year-old also has warrants out in NSW, with Albury police recently appealing for information on his whereabouts.
"Bourke is Caucasian, approximately 165cm tall with a medium build, cropped brown hair and blue eyes," a police spokesman said.
"He is known to frequent the Wodonga and Albury areas."
"Investigators have released an image of Bourke in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
