Another blaze at derelict Barclay Gardens motel in Springdale Heights

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 17 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 11:12am
The fire gutted several rooms at the motel site. Picture supplied
A derelict abandoned motel in Springdale Heights has again been set alight.

