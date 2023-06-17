A derelict abandoned motel in Springdale Heights has again been set alight.
Fire crews were called to Barclay Gardens, at the intersection of Wagga and Kaitlers roads, about 8am.
Multiple rooms at the property, which has been closed for years, were destroyed by flames.
Firefighters had the fire under control by about 9.10am.
There have been squatters staying at the site and there have been several previous fires at the premises, including two blazes in a 24 hour period last October.
Three fire trucks attended the incident with police and paramedics.
There was nobody at the property when emergency workers arrived.
Council staff approved a demolition application for the site in April 2020, but works haven't started.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.