Ryan Fox is in hiding as warrant issued for skipping bail, court date

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 17 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:24am
Ryan Fox is wanted by Wodonga police after skipping bail.
A man police feared would skip bail if released from custody has had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to turn up to court.

