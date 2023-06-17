Ryan Fox is in hiding as warrant issued for skipping bail, court date

A man police feared would skip bail if released from custody has had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to turn up to court.
Ryan Fox, 22, was arrested at Junee prison last month after serving a stint in custody.
He was charged over a massive spree of car break-ins, thefts and deception offences in Bellbridge, Wodonga and Melbourne between 2019 and 2022.
"He's always been one of my accuseds that's hard to locate and arrest," he said last month.
The matter returned to Shepparton court earlier this week but Fox was nowhere to be seen.
"I've been unable to contact him since his release from custody," lawyer Sophie Greiner said.
Prosecutor Les Hare sought a warrant, which magistrate Victoria Campbell issued.
