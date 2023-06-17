Woolworths delivery truck tips over during crash in Wodonga

A delivery vehicle has crashed and tipped over during an incident in Wodonga.
Emergency crews, including police, firefighters and paramedics, were called to Yarralumla Drive about 2.25pm on Saturday.
The Woolworths delivery truck rolled onto its side near Castle Creek Road.
The driver was able to free themselves from the overturned Hino truck.
The vehicle was pulled back onto its wheels by a tow truck and the scene was cleared.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.