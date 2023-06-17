What a cracking game between two Ovens and Murray powerhouses

Yarrawonga edged out Albury in a pulsating start to the second half of the regular season in the Ovens and Murray Football league on Saturday, June 17.
Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams and Nick Fothergill kicked three goals apiece for the Pigeons, while Jacob Conlan kicked half of the Tigers' 10 majors in the 14-point result at Albury Sportsground.
It was a cracking match worthy of a final, with Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler best on ground ahead of a stack of quality contenders.
More to follow.
