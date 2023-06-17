ROUND 10
FOOTBALL
Albury 10.9 (69) lost to Yarrawonga 12.11 (83)
Nth Albury 11.9 (75) def Wodonga 11.1 (67)
NETBALL
Nth Albury 49 drew with Wodonga 49
Albury 27 lost to Yarrawonga 73
ROUND TEN
Barnawartha 29.23 (197) def Wahgunyah 2.1 (13)
Wod. Saints 6.2 (38) lost to Chiltern 17.8 (110)
Mitta Utd 2.2 (14) lost to Kiewa-SC 24.19 (163)
Dederang-MB 7.6 (48) lost to Yackandandah 9.16 (70)
Thurgoona 12.9 (81) def Tallangatta 9.9 (63)
Beechworth 20.15 (135) def Rutherglen 7.3 (45)
ROUND NINE
Culcairn 8.4 (52) def Bill. Crows 6.9 (45)
CDHBU 6.10 (46) lost to Brock-Burrum 10.9 (69)
Lockhart 11.9 (69) def Howlong 5.9 (39)
Henty 2.4 (16) lost to Osborne 19.15 (129)
Magpies 9.12 (66) lost to Jindera 17.10 (112)
RWW Giants 8.6 (54) def Holbrook 4.14 (38)
ROUND SEVEN
Tumbarumba 11.9 (75) lost to Cudgewa 11.17 (83)
Bullioh 20.15 (135) def Corryong 7.6 (48)
