It didn't take long for Albury United to remind everyone of their penchant for the big occasion.
Last season's treble-winners needed just 18 seconds to put the ball in the back of the net against a shell-shocked Cobram Roar in Saturday night's FA Cup final, Jordan Hore spreading play wide and Sajan Mahji's low spearing cross rammed into the net by Aidan Rees, arriving late at the back post.
Eight minutes in, United doubled their lead, Melkie Woldemichael sending Nathan Thomas the wrong way from the penalty spot after being tripped by Jackson Temarkon.
Mahji was nearly unplayable down the left flank, latching onto Jay Barker's long kick downfield and laying on another good chance for Rees, before the roles were reversed and Mahji had a volley pushed round the post from a Rees cross.
But the Roar got themselves back into the game midway through the first half courtesy of a piece of Bill Puckett brilliance.
Cobram were awarded a free-kick wide on the left and the Englishman left Barker grasping thin air as his whipped effort flashed under the crossbar.
That sparked the Roar's best spell of the match but six minutes into the second half, they fell 3-1 behind.
Rees curled in a free-kick from the right and Alex Howard's glancing header nestled in the far corner.
Cobram had their moments in an increasingly feisty contest, Tarkyn Hyde missing the target with a free header and Kieran O'Donnell seeing his powerful strike touched onto the crossbar after the Roar were awarded an indirect free-kick inside the box for a back pass.
But it was game over, 20 minutes from time, Woldemichael getting the wrong side of Jack Dovey and showing his class with a superb lob to make it 4-1.
It was a poor goal for Cobram to concede, one long ball down the middle allowed to bounce as the men in yellow and black stood off.
ALSO IN SPORT
United finished with 10 men after captain Caleb Martin was shown a second yellow card in the closing stages but the game had long been won by then.
"I downplayed this competition a little bit," United coach Matt Campbell admitted.
"But when you roll up and see a great turnout by the local soccer community, driving into the ground when the ladies were playing I could see there was a good crowd and that brings you up.
"The players want to play in these games and they did really well.
"Early in the first half, we did what we wanted to do and executed our plan.
"We probably drifted away from that towards the end of the first half and the second half became a bit of an arm wrestle.
"It wasn't pretty soccer by any means but when we were going forward, we looked dangerous.
"I don't know what the shot count was but it felt like we were having a lot of cracks at goal."
Both teams will now switch their focus to the league championship, with United one point clear of Cobram at the top of the ladder.
"It's a battle now," Campbell said.
"Cobram are a really good side but so are the teams in third, fourth and fifth.
"It's an even comp so we'll regroup and hopefully keep the run going."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.