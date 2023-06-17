Albury police are seeking the public's assistance to find a woman missing on the Border since Friday, June 16.
Jedda Lee Freyer, 28, was last seen in Albury about 11am on June 16.
When she could not be contacted or located, officers from Murray River Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
A NSW police spokesperson said there are serious concerns for her welfare as she may be suffering from head and facial injuries.
"She is described as Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 165 centimtres tall, thin build, medium complexion, long brown hair and brown eyes," a spokesperson said.
"Although not confirmed, it is believed she may be wearing a grey tracksuit.
"Jedda is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas."
Police also sent out a text message alert to Border residents on Sunday, June 18.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
