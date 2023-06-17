The Border Mail
Albury police hold concerns for Jedda Lee Freyer, missing since June 16

Updated June 18 2023 - 10:10am, first published 9:30am
Jedda Lee Freyer, 28, has been missing since Friday, June 16, with Albury police holding serious concerns for her welfare. Picture by NSW Police
Albury police are seeking the public's assistance to find a woman missing on the Border since Friday, June 16.

