Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons confirmed he hasn't "done" his hamstring again after missing the second half against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 17.
The former AFL player was helping from the boundary in the frenetic final quarter as the visitors posted an inspirational 14-point win.
"It's not too bad, it's a little bit of awareness in my hamstring, which has been giving me a bit of grief," he said.
"I haven't done it again, fingers crossed, just with my history, there's no point going through it again."
Since joining the Pigeons at the end of 2021, Gibbons has been dogged by injury and was forced off against the Tigers on Easter Sunday with a hamstring issue on the same leg.
In other injury news, Albury's Max Byrne was taken to hospital with concussion and concerns for his neck after a strong tackle by Gibbons in the first quarter.
And team-mate Jessy Wilson has an ankle injury.
"He didn't think it was too bad," co-coach Anthony Miles said.
