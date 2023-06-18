North Albury have given themselves a shot at playing finals for the first time in almost a decade.
Wooden-spooners in each of the last two seasons, the Hoppers came into 2023 having won just four of their previous 45 matches.
But they've equalled that tally in the last six weeks, stunning top-five hopefuls Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga in back-to-back Bunton Park blockbusters.
Tim Broomhead's side fought back from 31 points down on Saturday to defeat a Bulldogs side which had started the year 5-0 and North Albury now sit just a win outside the top five with seven rounds to play.
"We know it's not going to happen overnight but we want to build something special and get this club back to where we want to be," Broomhead said.
"We want to be where those top three are, we want to be competing.
"We're still a way off that at the moment but we want to be playing finals footy and winning games every week.
"I'm not going to lie, we'd love to win the whole thing but that's a process to get there and we've got a lot to do to get to that position.
"We've won our last three games here and we want to be playing finals.
"We want to be competing with the really good teams and we want to keep winning and see where we can go.
"There's no limit on what we can do.
"We want to keep developing this year and taking steps forward and in future years, we want to be like Yarrawonga and Wangaratta, the way people speak about them."
North Albury's next three games are against the Pigeons, Magpies and Albury before they face Wodonga Raiders, Lavington, Myrtleford and Rovers in a mouth-watering run home.
"A month ago, no-one would have thought we'd win four games for the year let alone in five weeks," Broomhead said.
"The best thing about footy is you never know what you cam do.
"There's no roof on what we can achieve but at the same timer, we need to stay realistic with where we're at and keep focusing on the process and taking each challenge as it comes.
"I know that sounds boring but it's got us to where we are at the moment."
