Dancing, games and stories of families' journeys to Australia were cause for celebration as part of an event to mark the start of Refugee Week in Albury on Saturday, June 17.
More than 200 people made their way to Mirambeena Community Centre in Lavington where they learnt about some of the challenges refugees faced and celebrated the impact they have made on the Border community.
The theme for this year's gathering was "Finding Freedom" and encouraged the community to show compassion and recognise the adversity overcome by the many families who now call Australia home.
Councillor David Thurley represented Albury mayor Kylie King at the event and said it was fantastic to see a great turnout.
"The two dominant communities were the Bhutanese and the Congolese and they did a lot of dancing and singing in their own languages," he said.
"My wife Sue and I and the Murray Valley Sanctuary Group took along the Syrian families that live here, and while they weren't part of it, their children enjoyed dancing along.
"There was games for the kids and soccer outside.
"Some ladies told their stories of how they got here. One woman in particular was Congolese and she described how she had to leave the Congo and get to Kenya, but she didn't know how to.
"She got to Kenya, and the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) was looking for her and eventually she came to Australia.
"In telling the story, she said she was crying from happiness because her kids have a future now, which they never had before."
Cr Thurley said the Syrian family he assisted was in Lebanon after they fled their home country.
"They arrived in Albury last November and had four girls under eight," he said.
"In Lebanon, they had very little future and things would have gotten worse for them because the Lebanese government is now kicking out Syrians and sending them back to Syria.
"They would then be in danger from the Syrian government because they fled Syria some time ago and that's seen as an act of treason."
Albury Council was recognised as a refugee welcome zone in 2015 and has welcomed many new residents from different backgrounds.
"The second most spoken language in Albury-Wodonga now is Nepali because of the Bhutanese population, and, obviously Swahili is going to be growing rapidly with the number of Congolese refugees and refugees from other parts of Africa as well," Cr Thurley.
Refugee Week runs until Saturday, June 24.
Beau Greenway
