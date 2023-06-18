Albury Thunder has set up a crackerjack away clash against Temora after edging out Junee in Group Nine league tag on Saturday, June 17.
The teams scored two tries apiece, but Michaela Peck's kicking proved the difference with two goals in the 12-10 home win.
Peck converted the first try and then kicked the match-winner later in the game.
Georgia Farrington posted the outfit's second try, but the Diesels hit back at the 15-minute mark through Macey Crane.
Key Thunder pair Jaxan Blackhall and Jessica Harris played their part in the thrilling win.
Thunder went into the round eight clash just a point behind Temora and Wagga Kangaroos.
Albury fell to Roos 12-0 a fortnight ago, so the Dragons are expected to also provide a stern test on Saturday, June 24.
At the halfway mark, the Thunder has claimed the five wins, with just that one loss, as well as a draw, against Southcity in round four.
