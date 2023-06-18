Alburt Thunder warmed up for the 'draw from hell' with one of its biggest wins in recent years in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, June 17.
The home side raced in 11 tries to hammer bottom outfit Junee 58-4.
Five players scored doubles, a statistic you rarely see, with captain Lachy Munro playing superbly in his new role at half-back.
Munro joined the club this season from Western region outfit Orange CYMS as a fullback or five-eighth.
"You know what you're going to get out of Lachy, he's very consistent, he's a little goer," five-eighth Andrew Smith offered.
"He's just a football player, he reads the game well, you could put him in the front-row and he'd do a job there."
Munro was part of the group scoring two tries, along with forward Isaac Carpenter, fullback Ty Fletcher, centre Jackins Olam and hooker Kieren Ford, who impressed the captain with his workrate and distribution from dummy-half.
Junee, which rejoined the competition after the first grade outfit was forced into recess last year, scored its only try in the final minute.
"It all comes on the back of our defence," Smith suggested.
"That's our blueprint, dominate the middle and everything else will fall into place."
The Thunder will need outstanding defence as it prepares for a brutal month.
The Border club meets three of the other top five teams, all on the road, while it also hosts last year's premiers.
Albury went into the weekend's round eight, the halfway mark of the season, as one of five teams on 10 points, but it was fifth as the only side with a negative points differential.
It now has a positive (44) and sat on top of the ladder on Saturday night, with the other two games scheduled for yesterday.
The first half of the season has been stop-start for all clubs, with the Thunder having a three-week break at one stage, due to successive byes.
But, finally, the club now has an opportunity to build continuity with five successive games.
The Thunder starts away to Temora on Saturday, June 24.
It's again on the road to Tumut, before another Saturday home game against premiers Gundagai and rounds out the tough run with an away clash against grand finalists Young.
A strong month would consolidate a top five finish, but a host of losses would most likely end any finals hopes.
"We've also been doing a lot of work on our attack, because it's such a new side," Smith added.
"It was always going to take some time to start building those combinations and getting to know our games."
